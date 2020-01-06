NEW YORK POST:

The remains of Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian military commander killed in a US drone strike, were apparently placed in a cardboard box and flown out of Iraq across rows of passenger seats, new video shows.

#BREAKING: An Airbus A300-603R of #MahanAir transported corpses of Qasem #Soleimani & Abu-Mahdi Al-Muhandis from #Mashhad to #Mehrabad Intl Airport, #Tehran. Their coffins were put on the passenger seats instead of being loaded in cargo/baggage compartments! pic.twitter.com/NnmKBvL8KB January 5, 2020

The recording shot aboard a Mahan Air flight and posted on Twitter appears to show Soleimani’s coffin and those of others killed in the attack on an Airbus from Mashhad to Mehrabad Airport in Tehran — as a tribute video plays on one of the plane’s screens.

Babak Taghvaee, who describes himself as a defense analyst and freelance writer, posted the video Sunday on Twitter.

Soleimani’s coffin was laid across rows of passenger seats instead of transported in the cargo hold.