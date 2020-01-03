NEW YORK POST:

Although Qassem Soleimani was blown to bits in the US drone strike, the top Iranian commander was identified by this blood-red ring, which was still attached to a finger on his ash-covered hand, according to reports.

The major general, who was among several people killed in the airstrike as he was leaving Baghdad airport, was seen wearing the same gaudy bauble in earlier photos of him alive.

A graphic photo shows the oversized ring with on the possibly severed, bloodied hand lying on grass at the scene of the attack.

Footage and images circulated by Shiite militia groups also show the twisted remnants of the vehicle in which Soleimani and others were traveling when it was blown up at the airport.