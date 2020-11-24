CBS News:

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said the airline is planning to require passengers traveling internationally to prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 after the vaccinations become available to the public. In an interview with Australian broadcaster 9 Network, Joyce said Monday that the company is looking to change its terms and conditions to ensure travelers get vaccinated before getting on the aircraft.

“Whether you’ll need that domestically, we’ll have to see what happens with COVID-19 and the market, but certainly for international visitors coming out and people leaving the country, we think that’s a necessity,” he said.

Other airlines across the world are looking to adopt similar measures, according to Joyce. “I’m talking to my colleagues in other airlines around the globe and I think it’s going to be a common theme across the board,” he said.

Verifying passengers’ documentation on vaccines is another incoming logistics hurdle. Joyce said they’re considering electronic vaccination passports that certify what the vaccine is and whether it is acceptable in the country where a passenger to flying to.

