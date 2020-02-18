The Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump Threatens To Sue ‘Everyone’ Over Mueller Investigation And Roger Stone Trial

President Donald Trump threatened on Twitter Tuesday morning to sue “everyone” involved in Robert Mueller’s special counsel Russia investigation and the trial of former Trump adviser Roger Stone.

“These were Mueller prosecutors, and the whole Mueller investigation was illegally set up based on a phony and now fully discredited Fake Dossier, lying and forging documents to the FISA Court, and many other things,” Trump stated in relation to the former prosecutors in Stone’s case. The four prosecutors Trump referred to withdrew from Stone’s case after Trump voiced displeasure over the reported 7 to 9 year sentence the Justice Department originally sought for Stone.

