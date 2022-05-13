THE DAILY STAR:

There’s continuing speculation that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is suffering severe health problem as rumours over a potential successor now have eyes on a young mystery man he was close with at the Victory Day parade.

He has appeared unsteady and weak in recent pubic appearances, and sparked further speculation when he missed an ice hockey match that has been a regular date in his diary for a decade.

But If Putin were to step down – or be ousted – the big question is who would replace him?

In the short term Mikhail Mishustin, the Prime Minister, would automatically assume power if the leader died or became incapacitated.

But Kremlin watchers are tipping Dmitry Kovalev as a possible future leader. Kovalev, a member of the Presidential Administration, appears to be one of the few people that Putin trusts.

READ MORE