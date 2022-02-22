DAILY MAIL:

New videos show the Russian army’s so-called ‘peacekeeping’ force on the ground inside Ukraine, as the United States was trying to convince European allies to follow their lead and impose tough sanctions.

Military vehicles were seen after night fell on Monday in Makiivka, in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), recognized hours earlier as an independent state by Vladimir Putin.

Other footage showed armored vehicles at other locations in the DPR and neighboring Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), also recognized by the Kremlin.

No insignia were visible on the vehicles, but there is little doubt they are Russian forces deployed on Putin’s orders.

At the same time, Ukraine said heavy shelling broke out along nearly all 250 miles of its frontline with the breakaway provinces, leaving two of its soldiers dead and 12 injured in a major escalation in violence.

