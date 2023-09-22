Putin’s feared Black Sea Fleet HQ is BLOWN UP ‘by Brit Storm Shadow missile’ in massive fiery blitz on occupied Crimea

VLADIMIR Putin’s Black Sea fleet headquarters was blitzed by a fiery Ukrainian Storm Shadow missile attack today.

Footage shows black smoke billowing from the burning and partially collapsed building in the Russian-held Crimean city of Sevastopol after Kyiv’s latest assault on the peninsula.

The Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, confirmed today’s devastating attack, which is believed to have been caused by a British or French-supplied Storm Shadow missile.

“The enemies launched a missile attack on the fleet headquarters,” he said, adding a warning to the city’s 500,000 residents that “another attack was possible”.

At least one serviceman was reported missing following the strike, the Russian defence ministry said, after an earlier report that one soldier was killed.

Six are said to have been injured.

The ministry also claimed that five missiles had been shot down, while conceding one had made it to the target.

