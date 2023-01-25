FUMING Kremlin propagandists threatened nuclear strikes on the West today after Germany agreed to send tanks to Ukraine.

One high-profile Putin mouthpiece demanded Berlin’s Bundestag parliament should be reduced to radioactive ash in retaliation.

It comes after dithering German chancellor Olaf Scholz folded to international pressure and direct pleas from president Volodymyr Zelensky.

He will now send a squadron of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, and allow Nato allies to re-export dozens more.

The Kremlin today hit back saying any tanks supplied by Germany and the US will “burn like all the rest”.

And raging Moscow TV pundit Yevgeny Satanovsky said warheads should be launched on the centre of German democracy.

He said: “German tanks with crosses on their armour will again march across Ukraine attacking Russian soldiers.

“I have a natural reaction to this – the Soviet Union bombed Berlin in 1941.

READ MORE