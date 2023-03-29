RUSSIA is staging major war games involving 3,000 troops and nuclear missiles after the Kremlin threatened a “target” in the West.

Vladimir Putin is flexing his military muscle with his “invincible weapons” in three regions, showcasing his nuclear-capable Yars rockets – one of Moscow’s deadliest weapons.

It comes as Russia today threatened Sweden and Finland over joining Nato, saying it would make the Nordic countries a “legitimate target for Russian retaliatory measures, including those of a military nature”.

Putin has aimed to make the mammoth Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system, which replaced the Topol, the mainstay of the ground-based component of Moscow’s nuclear arsenal.

A video shows the missile system on drills amid his war against Ukraine and high tension with the West.

Russia’s defence ministry said: “In total, more than 3,000 military personnel and about 300 pieces of equipment are involved in the exercises.

“Strategic missilemen will carry out a set of measures to camouflage and counter modern aerial reconnaissance means in cooperation with formations and units of the Central Military District and the Aerospace Forces.”

