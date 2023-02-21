VLADIMIR Putin today accused the West of trying to start a “global” war and made a veiled nuclear threat as he rambled his way through a deranged speech.

The deluded dictator, 70, delivered his state-of-the-nation address to Russia just days before the first anniversary of his bloody war in Ukraine.

Putin delivered his highly anticipated and venom-filled speech as tonight Joe Biden will rally support for Ukraine in Poland.

The highly symbolic duelling addresses come at a time of unprecedented international tensions.

Vlad’s gamble to invade Ukraine has put the world on the sharpest knife edge since the Cold War.

And while his speech was a near two hour diatribe, the central message was clear – he blames the West for the war in Ukraine.

The address even suffered a blackout as a major state TV channel suffered an apparent hack attack.

But in one of the most extraordinary moments, Putin made a veiled threat to use nukes.

