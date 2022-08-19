Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in a call with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron accused Ukraine of attacking the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, warning of a potential “catastrophe”, the Kremlin said Friday.

Putin “stressed that the systematic shelling by the Ukrainian military of the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant creates the danger of a large-scale catastrophe,” the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that both leaders called for an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspection of the plant “as soon as possible”.

READ MORE