VLADIMIR Putin has vowed to unleash his unstoppable hypersonic Satan-2 nuke missile within weeks.

It comes as the Kremlin insists there will no chance of peace talks with Kyiv after Volodymyr Zelensky’s trip to the White House.

Putin said on Wednesday during a meeting with military chiefs that he aimed to deploy his terrifying RS-28 Sarmat missile – nicknamed Satan-2 – in January.

The world-ending missile can blast targets at almost 16,000mph – meaning it has the potential to obliterate the UK 1,600 miles away in just six minutes.

Politician Aleksey Zhuravlyov previously threatened to nuke Britain with the Satan-2 hypersonic missile in a matter of minutes and wipe out Finland in just ten.

The beast can also carry 15 warheads and drop multiple nukes in a single strike.

After a successful first test in April, Putin, 70, claimed the nuke missile can “break through any defences” – and would “force those who try to threaten Russia to think twice”.

