THE DAILY STAR:

Vladimir Putin has deployed the use of deadly hypersonic missiles in Ukraine for the first time ever, as the conflict in Ukraine takes a dark turn.

The Russian military says it used the Kinzhal hypersonic missile to destroy an underground ammunition depot in Delyatyn, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, according to local news outlet Zvezda.

Details about the operation remain scarce, but Russia has previously bragged about its hypersonic weapons arsenal.

Missiles such as the 3M22 Zircon are said to be so fast and able to fly so low that they evade traditional anti-missile defence systems.

Such weapons are believed to have a range of around 1,000 kilometres, military.com reports.

