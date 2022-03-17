NEW YORK POST:

The phrase “Russian disinformation” lost its sting when Democrats started using it as a domestic political weapon.

Now, even Republican patsies are accusing people who aren’t sufficiently hawkish about waging war against Russia, like Tucker Carlson or Tulsi Gabbard, of being agents of the Kremlin.

Sen. Mitt Romney this week called Gabbard, an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel and former Democratic candidate for president, of being a “treasonous” liar. Ana Navarro and Whoopi Goldberg, co-hosts of ABC’s “The View,” piled on to demand that the Department of Justice investigate Carlson for “shilling for Putin.”

Ex-MSNBC pundit Keith Olbermann said the Fox News anchor and Gabbard should be arrested and jailed as “Russian assets” because “there is a war.”

But smearing someone as a Russian asset doesn’t carry much weight anymore. Everyone knows it’s the catchall excuse for Democrats.

Maybe if they hadn’t used Russia as their personal bogeyman for six years, it wouldn’t be so easy to dismiss their claims that everyone they dislike is a Kremlin asset.

