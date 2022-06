MSN:

Vladimir Putin has abruptly cancelled a live television show which have seen him answer questions from the Russian public. There is speculation he feared a barrage of ‘hostile’ queries which would surround the war in Ukraine. No official reason was given for the cancellation.

The ‘Direct Line with Vladimir Putin’ annual show has previously been broadcast since 2004. The Q&A-style show allows ‘ordinary’ citizens across Russia to send in questions

