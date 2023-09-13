Putin sub and warship blasted by ‘Storm Shadow missiles & kamikaze drone boats’ in massive Crimea port blitz

UKRAINE unleashed a barrage of ten cruise missiles along with kamikaze drones in a massive assault on Russia’s powerful Black Sea Fleet.

Vladimir Putin’s forces were rocked as a submarine and an assault ship were blasted during the onslaught on the Crimean port of Sevastopol.

British-made Storm Shadow missiles and explosive-packed drone boats are believed to have been used in the biggest attack of its kind on the fleet – marking the first time such weapons have been used in Crimea.

Shocking footage showed huge plumes of smoke and flames seen for miles around rising from the blitzed base.

It is the latest blow to embattled Putin’s war effort – and was a major embarrassment for Vlad as he sat down with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un some 5,500 miles away.

Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles can travel up to 600mph and blast targets up to 350 miles away.

Ukraine has strongly suggested the western supplied missiles were used in the brutal attack – which can hit targets at maximum range in just 35 minutes.

