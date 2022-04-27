NEW YORK POST:

Questions continued to swirl about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s possible declining health Tuesday, as his face appeared puffy at an awards ceremony for the county’s Beijing Olympians.

Putin was noticeably bloated as he posed for photographs at the event with figure skater Kamila Valieva, whose campaign at the Winter Games was overshadowed by a doping controversy.

While at the awards ceremony, Putin claimed that the Russian and Belarusian Paralympians — removed from the Beijing Paralympic Games after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 — were subjected to discrimination based on nationality.

“The suspension of athletes from Russia and Belarus not only directly violated the fundamental principles of sport but their most basic human rights were… openly, cynically violated,” Putin said.

