WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Fiona Hill, onetime adviser on Russia to former President Donald Trump, recalled a “bizarre” dinner she had with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which he smelled odd and refrained from eating or drinking during the meal.

Putin exuded a peculiar “freshly laundered” fragrance and strove toward an “all in command” strongman persona in a carefully crafted appearance at the dinner, Hill told the BBC Sounds’s Desert Island Discs show.

“Now, this sounds really bizarre, but I could smell that he was freshly laundered. He wasn’t wearing cologne, but it was almost like he had stepped out of some special preparatory bath or something into the moment,” Hill recalled.

“He was just all in command of himself, projecting this image. I thought, ‘Wow. Look at this. Every little element of this is staged. This is a performance,'” she added.

