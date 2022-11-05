Newsmax

Russian President Vladimir Putin has tapped into a new faction of military recruits for his country’s ongoing war with Ukraine. According to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Putin recently signed a law allowing the “military mobilization” of Russians who have committed serious crimes. In other words, the Kremlin now has the authority to pluck convicted murderers and other violent criminals out of prisons, and subsequently place them into battle positions against Ukrainian troops. On Friday, while speaking to members of youth and volunteer organizations in Moscow, Putin relayed that approximately 318,000 men have recently joined the fight against Ukraine — including 18,000 volunteers.

