Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday sent a frigate off to the Atlantic Ocean armed with hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles.

In a video conference with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Igor Krokhmal, commander of the frigate named “Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov”, Putin said the ship was armed with Zircon hypersonic weapons.

“This time the ship is equipped with the latest hypersonic missile system – “Zircon” – which has no analogues,” Putin said. “This is a hypersonic sea–based system.”

Shoigu said the Gorshkov would sail to the Atlantic and Indian oceans and to the Mediterranean Sea. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)

The Russian forces most often launch Iranian-made kamikaze drones at night along the Dnipro riverbed, because this way, it is harder to detect the UAVs with radar. Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, on the air of Ukrainian Radio Details: When asked why the air defence does not shoot down UAVs moving along the Dnipro River, the Air Force spokesman noted: Quote: “Because they become less visible on radar the closer they press to the ground.

READ MORE