Russia has begun using its new T-14 Armata battle tanks to fire on Ukrainian positions ‘but they have not yet participated in direct assault operations,’ the RIA state news agency reported on Tuesday, quoting a source close the matter.

RIA said that the tanks have been fitted with extra protection on their flanks and crews have undergone ‘combat coordination’ at training grounds in Ukraine.

The T-14 tank has an unmanned turret, with crew remotely controlling the armaments from ‘an isolated armoured capsule located in the front of the hull’.

In 2015, the designers of the T-14 claimed it would be the world’s first invisible tank.

The vehicles have a maximum speed on the highway of 80 kilometres (50 miles) per hour, RIA reported.

READ MORE