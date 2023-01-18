RUSSIA is allegedly preparing for a new offensive that could see 700,000 soldiers pour into Ukraine.

Ukraine has been warning over the winter that Vladimir Putin’s forces will be gearing up for renewed attack in 2023.

It has been nearly 11 months since Mad Vlad invaded Ukraine – sending his forces pouring over the border to march on Kyiv.

But it was not the days-long “special military operation” Putin and his men hoped it would be.

And now more than 117,000 Russians are lying dead in the muddy battlefields of Ukraine.

The war has seen Vlad’s forces thrown back and any hopes of a quick victory have sunk to the bottom of the Black Sea.

But despite staggering losses – the Russian army is understood to be more than one million men strong, with another two million reservists who could called up.

And Putin’s defence boss Sergei Shoigu has announced plans to swell the number of active personnel to one and a half million from 2023.

With so many troops still ready to turned against Ukraine, there is still room for a major escalation by the Russians.

