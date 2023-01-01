An aggressive Vladimir Putin set himself on a collision course with the West in his New Year’s message to his people.

He showed no inkling of compromise over Ukraine claiming he made ‘necessary decisions’ in a catastrophic military conflict which has led to 100,000 deaths on his own side.

But Putin, 70, looked strained and worn as he addressed Russians on television in each of the country’s 11 time zones just before midnight.

His message was also tired, again claiming he was taking on Nazis in Ukraine and that the West wanted to use Ukraine as a tools to destroy Russia.

He coughed at several points, and appeared weary and aged in a message broadcast, as his missiles pounded in horrific attacks Ukraine even as people prepared to mark the new year

Speaking against a background of 20 servicemen and women in military fatigues, the fatigued dictator addressed from the headquarters of the Southern Military District, close to Ukraine, said his officials.

‘2022 was a year of difficult, necessary decisions, the most important steps towards gaining full sovereignty of the Russian Federation and powerful consolidation of society,’ he said.

‘This year has clearly put everything in its place, separated courage and heroism from betrayal and cowardice.’

Amid rumours of his failing health and fight against cancer, he claimed to be guiding Russians to ‘our common future, our true independence’.

