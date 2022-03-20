THE MIRROR:

Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine because he is terrified of a pro-democracy revolution in Moscow, Boris Johnson has said.

The Prime Minister said Mr Putin was in a “total panic” about the prospect of a popular uprising in his own country if freedom was allowed to flourish in Kyiv.

The Tory leader claimed the war was a “turning point for the world”, forcing countries to stand up to Russia rather than “making accommodations with tyranny”.

Failure to support Ukraine now would result in a “new age of intimidation across eastern Europe from the Baltic to the Black Sea”.

In a speech at the Conservative Party spring conference in Blackpool, Mr Johnson said Mr Putin’s actions were not the result of concern about Nato – “he didn’t really believe that Ukraine was going to join Nato any time soon” – or the prospect of Western missiles being based there.

