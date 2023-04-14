VLADIMIR Putin has ordered his fleet to test a nuclear missile launch in a surprise revenge move – on the one-year anniversary of the sinking of his flagship.

The unexpected drills were announced by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu – one year after the sinking of the Moskva.

Vladimir Putin ordered his Pacific Fleet to undertake surprise war games to test their readiness to stage a retaliatory nuclear strike on the West.

The Pacific Fleet’s strategic firepower has been seen since Soviet times as Moscow’s main weapon in retaliatory strikes.

This move appears to be a deliberate show of strength against the West amid Putin’s war against Ukraine which has already cost hundreds of thousands of lives.

The exercises based around a naval base in Vladivostok were expected to involve the firing of missiles and testing the readiness of nuclear-capable strategic bombers as well as the fleet’s submarines.

