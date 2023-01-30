RUSSIA is massing at least 200,000 soldiers for a massive new assault on Ukraine, Nato’s top official has warned.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg grimly said there is “no sign” that Vladimir Putin is “preparing for peace”.

He warned that Russia is preparing for “more war” ahead of the conflict’s first anniversary at the end of the February.

It comes amid intelligence reports that Mad Vlad is may be readying for a massive new offensive.

And it has been reported Vlad could launch a new blitzkrieg-style onslaught in attempt to win the war by taking Kyiv.

Ukraine fears the assault could coincide with February 24 – the first anniversary of the Vlad’s invasion.

Stoltenberg did not give any details – but reiterated the need for the West to continue arming Ukraine.

He warned the world to “prepare for the long haul” and said it is “extremely important that Putin doesn’t win”.

Russia winning in Ukraine would empower dictators and make the world “more dangerous”.

He warned Putin will not sit down at the table while he still “believes he can win on the battlefield”.

