Putin may be open to cease-fire with Ukraine after nearly 2 years of war: report

Russian President Vladimir Putin has quietly signaled through diplomatic communications that he may be open to a cease-fire in the nearly two-year-long war with Ukraine despite the public bravado for dominating Kyiv.

Putin has been suggesting through intermediaries since September that he may be willing to accept a deal that “freezes the fighting along the current lines,” according to a report by the New York Times, citing two former senior Russian officials along with American and international officials.

It’s unclear whether Ukraine’s leaders, who have vowed to take back all of the nation’s territory, would accept such a deal.

“They say, ‘We are ready to have negotiations on a cease-fire,’” one senior international official who met with top Russians this fall, told the Times.

