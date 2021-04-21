The New York Post:

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a harsh warning to the US and its allies Wednesday to not provoke or test his military amid heightened tensions on its border with Ukraine and in the Black Sea.

The Russian leader vowed that any country that crossed Moscow’s “red line” on territorial and other issues would “regret their deeds” while delivering his state-of-the-nation address before both houses of parliament.

“I hope that no one dares to cross the red line in respect to Russia, and we will determine where it is in each specific case. Those who organize any provocations threatening our core security interests will regret their deeds more than they regretted anything for a long time,” the 68-year-old president began.

“We want good relations, and we really don’t want to burn the bridges,” he continued. “But if some mistake our good intentions for indifference or weakness and intend to burn or even blow up those bridges themselves, Russia’s response will be asymmetrical, quick and tough.”

Putin went on to denounce nations that impose “unlawful, politically motivated economic sanctions and crude attempts to enforce its will on others,” appearing to reference sanctions just placed on the Kremlin by President Biden.

The White House did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment on the warning.

Asked about the matter during a briefing Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that, “Well, first, our sanctions were put in place, many of them done in coordination with our European partners and allies because our strong view and the view of the global community is that there should be consequences for actions.

