Vladimir Putin is ready to use his brutal security services to ‘put a stop’ to his longtime crony Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Wagner private army, says a new report.

The mercenary force chief appeared to brand the 70-year-old dictator a ‘complete a**hole’ and mock him as a ‘happy grandfather’ amid reports from the frontlines of a Russian retreat and Ukrainian gains around the besiged city of Bakhmut.

Prigozhin hinted later that his foul-mouthed onslaught was in fact aimed at Putin’s chief of the general army staff Valery Gerasimov, 67, who he blames for ammunition shortages at the front.

Another possible target was defence minister Sergei Shoigu, also 67, but many believe it was aimed squarely at Putin.

Independent news outlet Meduza reported its Kremlin sources saying Prigozhin has now crossed a ‘red line’ in his repeated attacks on Putin’s top brass and their failings to give his fighters ammunition to take Bakhmut.

