Putin is given rock star welcome and even poses for kissing selfies with adoring fans in rare interaction with the public

Savage Premium Subscription

Vladimir Putin has been consolidating support in Russia following last week’s failed Wagner rebellion with a rare meet-and-greet that saw him cheered by a crowd as he posed for selfies with young girls.

Footage from last night’s event – a presidential appearance during a trip to the city of Derbent in the Dagestan region of southern Russia – showed how he dived into a nighttime crowd like a Hollywood actor at a red carpet show.

Seemingly imbued with fresh energy after averting a small scale civil war last week, the normally stoic and isolated Putin was uncharacteristically personable, shaking hands and planting kisses on the head of a young teenage girl who gushed over him and pleaded with her mother to snap a photo of her with the president.

READ MORE

You may like these posts