Vladimir Putin has been consolidating support in Russia following last week’s failed Wagner rebellion with a rare meet-and-greet that saw him cheered by a crowd as he posed for selfies with young girls.

Footage from last night’s event – a presidential appearance during a trip to the city of Derbent in the Dagestan region of southern Russia – showed how he dived into a nighttime crowd like a Hollywood actor at a red carpet show.

Seemingly imbued with fresh energy after averting a small scale civil war last week, the normally stoic and isolated Putin was uncharacteristically personable, shaking hands and planting kisses on the head of a young teenage girl who gushed over him and pleaded with her mother to snap a photo of her with the president.

