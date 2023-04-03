VLADIMIR Putin is a dead man walking – and he could be killed to finally end the war in Ukraine, a former CIA chief has said.

James Olson, the spy agency’s former chief of counterintelligence, said he believes the sharks are now circling for the tyrant back home in Russia.

Olson told The Sun Online that Putin is now in a “no win” situation – with the war either devolving into a grinding statelemate, or ending with Vlad’s death.

He said if Putin stays in power he will never give up the war – and so the way to end it is for Vlad to be killed or ousted.

Olson, who served for over 30 years in the CIA and won medals for his service, explained that things don’t look good for Putin – with either his oligarch pals, his military, or even his people set to turn on him.

Putin has lost more than 170,000 soldiers, according to Ukraine, since the start of the conflict as his war machine continues to grind forward at a slow pace.

