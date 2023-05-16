Russia launched a brutal drone and missile attack on Ukraine’s capital early Tuesday, just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would return from a European tour with a restocked weapons arsenal. The Kyiv City Military Administration said Tuesday’s attack – the eighth on the capital this month and certainly the most intense – involved drones, cruise missiles and probably ballistic missiles launched ‘from different directions simultaneously.’

Kyiv official Serhiy Popko said the nighttime onslaught had been ‘exceptionally complex and dense.’ He said: ‘The maximum number of rockets were fired at the city in the shortest period of time… the vast majority of enemy targets in the airspace of Kyiv were detected and destroyed.’

