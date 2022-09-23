PUTIN is rushing through the testing of his deadly “mystery hypersonic nuclear missile” with an UNLIMITED range, according to chilling new satellite images.

The Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, dubbed a “flying Chernobyl” by experts, was reportedly spotted this month at a testing site in a remote area of northern Russia.

This month, an expert discovered images reportedly showing the fearsome missiles being prepared at the remote former Soviet nuclear testing range at Novaya Zemlya, way up in the Arctic Circle.

Based on the pictures, the Burevestnik missile’s transport tank has recently been moved in front of the launch rails at the infamous Pankovo site.

Support ships have also been scrambled to the site, including the enormous nuclear-powered cargo ship Sevmorput

