VLADIMIR Putin has deployed eleven bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons just a few miles from the border with Nato.

American satellite operator Planet Labs detected “an increased presence” of Russian TU-160 and TU-95 strategic bombers less than 20 miles from the border with Norway.

A satellite image taken on October 7 shows seven Tu-160 strategic bombers and four Tu-95 aircraft at the Russian airbase Olenya on the Kolskyi Peninsula, reported Faktisk.

And two days later, another image shows one of the Tu-160 bombers ready to take off on the runway.

Tu-160 jets, the largest and heaviest Mach 2 warplanes ever made, are capable of flying 7,500 miles non-stop, without refuelling.

The strategic bombers can carry up to 12 short-range nuclear missiles.

