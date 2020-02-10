NY POST

An outspoken blogger who routinely attacked Russia and Chechnya has been found dead in a French hotel with his throat slit and 100 stab wounds — and police suspect a “political motivation,” according to reports. Chechnyan blogger Imran Aliev, 44, was found late last month in a hotel blood bath in Lille that reflected “extreme savagery,” sources told Agence France-Presse. His throat had also been slit, Business Insider said. Aliev had political refugee status and was living in Belgium under police protection “because of threats out of Russia and Chechnya over his opposition blogging,” a senior French police official told the outlet.

