Putin Claims Wagner Chief Prigozhin Accidentally Killed Himself By Drunkenly Playing With Grenades on Flight

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested on Thursday that Wagner private army boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and his men died when, while probably drunk and high, they accidentally set off a grenade during a flight that exploded and killed all on board in August.Putin has blocked international investigators from examining the wreckage of the flight; his claims were based on a Russian government assessment of the remains of the plane.Yevgeny Prigozhin – the long-time Putin ally who led one of the world’s largest and most active private military companies and who turned his army from the war in Ukraine to march to Moscow in protest, he said, at mismanagement at the Ministry of Defence – reportedly died in August in a plane crash over Russia.

Observers, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, began to suggest almost immediately that the crash was not an accident, but a mopping-up operation against the leaders of the mutiny by the Putin regime. Some suggested an anti-air missile and planted bomb aboard destroyed the plane.Putin, speaking in Moscow on Thursday, claimed he had been briefed by the “head of the Investigative Committee” and blamed Prigozhin himself for the crash based on the evidence they provided him.

