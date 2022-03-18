THE DAILY STAR:

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – originally forecast to be over in less than a week – limps into its third week, furious Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin is looking for someone to blame.

Reports are emerging that General Roman Gavrilov, the deputy chief of Russia‘s Rosgvardia unit which was the spearhead of the first push into Ukrainian territory, has been arrested by the feared Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation – The FSB.

The reason for Gavrilov’s arrest is not immediately clear.

One source quoted by Bellincat’s Christo Grozev say the charge was “wasteful squandering of fuel” while a more serious charge of “leaks of military information that led to loss of life” has also been rumoured.

READ MORE