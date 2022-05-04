Newsmax

Russian President Vladimir Putin is blaming Western allies for abetting atrocities he says are being committed by Ukraine, telling French President Emanuel Macron that NATO and its allies must halt supplying weapons to Kyiv. “The West could help stop these atrocities by putting relevant pressure on the Kyiv authorities, as well as halting the supply of weapons to Ukraine,” Agence France Presse quoted Putin as saying. “The Russian side is still open to dialogue,” he said, adding that Ukraine was not being consistent or ready for “serious work.” The remarks came in a phone call Tuesday between the two leaders, who have spoken several times since Russia invaded its western neighbor on Feb. 24. Macron reportedly told Putin that global food supplies were under threat due to the war. Ukraine is known as the “breadbasket of Europe” with cultivated land equal in size to all of Italy. Putin blamed Western sanctions on Russia and “noted the importance of the unimpeded functioning of the global logistics and transport infrastructure,” the Kremlin said.

