Fund provides illegal immigrants who lost their job because of the pandemic up to $15,600

The top Republicans on two House committees are pressing President Biden’s coronavirus rescue plan czar Eugene Sperling to review the $2 billion fund New York created this week aimed at giving relief money to illegal immigrants in the state.

Budget Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., and Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., sent a letter to Sperling, whose official title is American Rescue Plan coordinator on Friday. In it, they ask him to investigate the New York program, which will offer one-time payments of up to $15,600 to undocumented immigrants who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

“Given the questions raised by the actions of the State of New York, we sincerely hope you will use your position to protect the integrity of American taxpayer dollars and put American families first,” Comer and Smith wrote.

Comer and Smith also pointed out what they say is a “quite peculiar” price tag on New York’s funding for illegal immigrants.

“The $1.9 trillion spending plan enacted last month allocated monetary relief to states using a new biased formula that resulted in New York, and other states run by Democrat officials, receiving disproportionately more aid than in previous coronavirus relief bills,” they said.

“Coincidentally, the amount of additional federal dollars New York appears to be receiving because of the change in the funding distribution formula is exactly the same as this new fund for illegal immigrants – $2.1 billion,” the Republicans added.

In order to qualify for the money in the New York program, individuals must prove they are New York residents who were ineligible for unemployment benefits and stimulus checks due to their immigration status. They will also need to demonstrate that they lost income during the pandemic.

