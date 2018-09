NEWS.COM.AU:

A BABY’S sex would no longer be recorded on their birth certificate under a proposed reform flagged in a review of WA’s gender reassignment laws.

A discussion paper by Western Australia’s Law Reform Commission recommends a baby’s sex classification be held by the Registrar of Births, Deaths and Marriages, but not included on birth certificates.

Other changes proposed by the commission, which has been asked by the State Government to look at ways of modernising these laws, include:

REMOVING the need for a person to undergo a medical procedure to have their gender identity officially recognised. Instead people will be able to apply to the registrar for a new “Proof of Gender” or “Proof of Sex” certificate, rather than the current model of seeking approval from the Gender Reassignment Board.

THREE categories on these certificates will be male, female and the new category of “non-binary”.

A PERSON can make up to three applications to change their gender in a lifetime before having to seek the approval of a court.

MINORS aged 12 or over can seek a certificate to formally change their gender. If they don’t have the permission of both parents, the matter will need to be decided by the Family Court.

The proposed change not to record a baby’s sex on their birth certificate would reduce pressure on parents of intersex children to assign a sex to their child before the child is 60 days old.

The commission heard the intersex community was “concerned with the practice of medical, especially surgical, intervention being used to ‘normalise’ a child’s sex characteristics”. The change would give parents more time to receive medical advice and “consider the consequences of any intervention”.

“While at first glance the proposed reform might appear heretical given the assumed importance of birth certificates … the content of birth certificates has changed over time,” the commission states.