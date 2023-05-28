Gateway Pundit

The Regime is Now Punishing the Conservative Families. And we know the Republican Party will say nothing, and we know the GOP lawmakers will ignore this blatant lawlessness, and we know the media will cheer.

The Associate Press reported this tragic news today.

According to our previous reporting:

** Over 90% of the J6 defendants are low to middle class and cannot afford private attorneys

** At least 80% of the FBI arrests were of protesters who were waved in the US Capitol on January 6 and committed no violence.

The regime wants them ruined. And now we know the regime wants their families ruined.

Via the AP. Less than two months after he pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol, Texas resident Daniel Goodwyn appeared on Tucker Carlson’s then-Fox News show and promoted a website where supporters could donate money to Goodwyn and other rioters whom the site called “political prisoners.” The Justice Department now wants Goodwyn to give up more than $25,000 he raised — a clawback that is part of a growing effort by the government to prevent rioters from being able to personally profit from participating in the attack that shook the foundations of American democracy.

An Associated Press review of court records shows that prosecutors in the more than 1,000 criminal cases from Jan. 6, 2021, are increasingly asking judges to impose fines on top of prison sentences to offset donations from supporters of the Capitol rioters. Dozens of defendants have set up online fundraising appeals for help with legal fees, and prosecutors acknowledge there’s nothing wrong with asking for help for attorney expenses. But the Justice Department has, in some cases, questioned where the money is really going because many of those charged have had government-funded legal representation.

