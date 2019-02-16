NEW YORK POST:



The woman who was punched by a cop in a wild Jersey Shore arrest that went viral last summer pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct Friday — and was barred from the city of Wildwood and its beaches for a year.

Emily Weinman, 21, was facing charges of aggravated assault on police officers, resisting arrest, throwing bodily fluids and obstruction for her side of the scuffle with cops at Wildwood Beach on Memorial Day weekend — but took a plea deal that will see her serve a year of probation alongside the ban, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.