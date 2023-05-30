One in six retirees is now thinking about unretiring due to Bidenflation, which one analyst says “may be here to stay.”
Well, if Biden wins re-election, it will certainly be here to stay.
Patrice Onawunka laments in the far-left USA Today that the “financial insecurity” caused by inflation, which itself was caused by “reckless federal spending” may become permanent.
More:
People have connected the dots between ill-advised government policies and harsh economic outcomes. Spending nearly $2 trillion dollars on government transfers to nearly every household at a time of supply-chain disruptions and exacerbated labor shortages caused inflation to accelerate. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and other production disruptions worsened it.
The Biden administration and congressional Democrats passed a climate change bill that they falsely labeled the Inflation Reduction Act in hopes of fooling Americans, especially seniors. The bill never addressed rising food, housing, or energy prices — the most basic and critical needs of households. Any climate savings would take years to come to fruition and could be offset by new costs for households — tens of thousands of dollars — on new electric vehicles. Meanwhile, the green subsidies cost more than three times what the law’s supporters claimed.
What could be more cruel than passing a bill called the Inflation Reduction Act that does the exact opposite?
Of those who have already been forced to unretire, 55 percent say it was due to needing more money.