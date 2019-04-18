Pundits, Progressives: Mueller Report ‘Explicit Invitation to Congress to Impeach the President’

Establishment media pundits and left-wing political operatives believe that although special counsel Robert Mueller declined to prosecute Donald Trump for Russian collusion or obstruction of justice, his report on the investigation nonetheless invites Democrat lawmakers to impeach the president.

The Justice Department on Thursday released the long-awaited report by Mueller, which specifies the two-year investigation and details that the team found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia before the 2016 election.

The report, in total, is 448 pages long. It describes in detail how the Russian GRU intelligence unit hacked campaign emails of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, which were subsequently leaked by WikiLeaks. It also specifies there were some contacts between Russia and the Trump campaign.

