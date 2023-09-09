Pundit Andrew Sullivan – who backed Biden in 2020 – calls for him to step down as he slams president’s ‘ancient, botoxed, fillered face’ while insisting ‘no-one rooted in human reality’ believes he can last until 2028

A famous political pundit who backed President Joe Biden in the 2020 election is calling for him to step down ahead of 2024 — arguing that the Democrat is simply too old to serve another term.

Andrew Sullivan, a former editor of The New Republic, made the case in an essay on his Substack The Weekly Dish on Friday titled ‘It’s Time For Biden To Leave The Stage.’

Sullivan, an unorthodox conservative who’s happy to criticize lawmakers both left and right, noted that he voted for Biden, 80, out of his disdain for Donald Trump, and would do so again if it came down to it — but that he hoped the 80-year-old Democrat would step aside.

‘Every time you hear him speak, he’s also just a little off, eyes now barely visible in the ancient, botoxed, fillered face, words often slurred, a ghostly white mane peeking over his collar in the back, occasionally rallying to the point, or strangely loud-whispering,’ wrote Sullivan.

‘This is the man the Democratic Party says will be fully able to function as president for five more years through the age of 86. No one rooted in human reality believes it, or should believe it,’ he added.

READ MORE