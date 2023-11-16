Pulse-pounding video shows NYC man flung to his death from hood of BMW while trying to stop carjackers

A Queens man was thrown to his death while clinging to the hood of a BMW as he tried to stop thieves who broke into his car in broad daylight — with harrowing surveillance video obtained by The Post depicting the violent carjacking.Loud, distressing screams from a crowd of witnesses can be heard in the footage as the heartless crooks speed off in the white BMW, with Mauro Chimbay, 43, holding on for dear life.Moments later, the victim is seen losing his grip on the hood and falling in the middle of the road as the BMW speeds off.Chimbay was left with severe head trauma after being tossed by the fleeing thieves he’d tried to stop in East Elmhurst at around 3 p.m. Wednesday, said the NYPD, which is still hunting the two suspects.The video, obtained Thursday, shows a man in a tan-colored jacket and a red beanie emerging from the BMW and making a beeline for the rear passenger door of Chimbay’s white Toyota Highlander SUV, parked across the street from a park at 25th Avenue and 85th Street where he was playing volleyball with pals.

