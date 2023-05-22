The Pulitzer Prizes embraced the transgender agenda in a major way this year by awarding transgender “woman” Andrea Long Chu with the prize for criticism, recognizing “her” book reviews that have appeared in Vox Media-owned New York magazine and its site, Vulture.

But since the awards were announced this month, Chu’s win has spawned a growing backlash among women who have expressed both bewilderment and disgust, especially over Chu’s past writings in which he has claimed that anyone can be a woman and and described how pornography addiction led to his desire to become a “woman.”

“Sissy porn did make me trans,” Chu once wrote.

Others are objecting to how the Pulitzers have effectively elevated Chu to an authority figure on womanhood and feminism — two of his favorite subjects — despite the fact that Chu has never been female. Some have even dismissed Chu has a glorified sexual fetishist and female imposter.

“The truth is, I have never been able to differentiate liking women from wanting to be like them,” he also wrote.

So who is Andrea Long Chu?

For starters, Chu is a heterosexual man who identifies as a woman, though he has called himself a “trans lesbian.” By one account, the Duke University and NYU graduate’s birth name was Andrew. Even before joining New York magazine in 2021, he was a darling of the cultural elite due to this essays on feminism and gender transitioning.

He has appeared in Vogue magazine as well as woke model Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast, during which he held forth on the nature of sexual desire.

