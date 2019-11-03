Borderland Beat:

Authorities located a warehouse in the municipality of San Salvador Huixcolotla, Puebla, and 13 were arrested including “El Gato Felix” who works with “El Mamer”. The detainees, according to the authorities, were dedicated to installing fake checkpoints to steal from motorists from the Puebla-Veracruz highway.

The Ministry of Public Safety reported on Monday about the arrest of 13 people and the securing of a cargo of around five tons of explosives, in addition to seven firearms of different calibers.

Elements of the National Guard participated in the operation, in coordination with elements of the National Defense Secretariat, the National Anti-kidnapping Coordination and the Office of the Kidnapping and High Impact Crimes of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the state of Puebla.