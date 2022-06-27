Energy companies in France have told the public that they must “immediately” reduce their energy usage as a result of Europe’s sanction war with Russia.

The demand comes shortly after Moscow dramatically reduced the amount of gas it is supplying to some European countries, while completely cutting off others seemingly in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Russia by Western powers.

According to a joint statement penned by the three energy tsars published by Le Journal De Dimanche, the extremely precarious energy situation now means that the French public must “immediately” cut back on their energy usage, or risk leaving the country in a vulnerable situation.

In particular, Engie Managing Director Catherine MacGregor, EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Lévy and TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné outlined rising prices as a result of the crisis as something that threatens the “social and political cohesion” of France.

