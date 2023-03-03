It wasn’t all smooth sailing for actor-writer-producer Kirk Cameron this past week as he and his publisher planned another book-related event at a public library — all part of his effort to offer a “wholesome” alternative to the numerous “drag queen story hours” that have been held in public venues in America over the past few years.

Cameron’s stop on Saturday in Hendersonville, Tennessee, was scheduled to occur at the Hendersonville Public Library as part of his cross-country tour of public libraries.

The author of the recently published children’s book, “As You Grow,” which shares biblical wisdom with kids and families, is a committed Christian — and regularly relates his love of faith, family and country with others.

However, as he headed to Tennessee this week along with others who were joining him there, his publisher, Brave Books, told Fox News Digital that it began receiving “pushback from the library.”

A spokesperson from Texas-based Brave Books told Fox News Digital this weekend, “A head official at Hendersonville Public Library has been pushing back against the story-hour event all week.”

